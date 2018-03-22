PANTERA NEGRA de Marvel Studios Acompanha T’Challa que volta pra casa para a isolada e tecnologicamente avançada nação africana de Wakanda para se tornar rei, mas com o reaparecimento de um velho e poderoso inimigo, o valor de T’Challa como rei – e como Pantera Negra – é testado quando ele é levado a um conflito formidável que coloca o destino de Wakanda, e do mundo todo, em risco. Black Panther: The Album Com a colaboração de Kendrick Lamar. ITUNES GOOGLE PLAY Black Panther Showcase Image 1 / Black Panther Showcase Image 1 / Black Panther Showcase Image 2 / Black Panther Showcase Image 2 / Black Panther Showcase Image 3 / Black Panther Showcase Image 3 / Black Panther Showcase Image 4 / Black Panther Showcase Image 4 / Black Panther Showcase Image 5 / Black Panther Showcase Image 5 / Black Panther Showcase Image 6 / Black Panther Showcase Image 6 / Black Panther Showcase Image 7 / Black Panther Showcase Image 7 / Black Panther Showcase Image 8 / Black Panther Showcase Image 8 / FILMES FÉRIAS TV